B. Riley Raises CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target to $70.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTO. BTIG Research raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

CTO opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 576.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

