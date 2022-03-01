B. Riley Raises CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target to $70.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTO. BTIG Research raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.
CTO opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 576.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
