B. Riley Weighs in on Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Day expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

CMLS stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

