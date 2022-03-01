B. Riley Weighs in on Runway Growth Finance Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 11,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $148,584.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 624,451 shares of company stock worth $2,291,184,048 in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

