Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 356 at Barclays

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 352 ($4.72) to GBX 356 ($4.78) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.37) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.21) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.70) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 363 ($4.87).

BAB opened at GBX 334.40 ($4.49) on Monday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 215.60 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.21). The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 318.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 330.16.

In related news, insider John Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($128,002.15).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

