Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 216.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $177.23 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.51.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,901 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

