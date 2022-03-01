Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,057 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

