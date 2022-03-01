Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $13.64 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713,814 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,704.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.