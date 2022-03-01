Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $11.82 Million in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 580,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in APi Group by 128.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in APi Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 307.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in APi Group by 1,977.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:APG opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

