Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $12.45 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

