Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 223,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,647,000 after buying an additional 427,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after buying an additional 59,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

