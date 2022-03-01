Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $11.30 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.63.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.
In related news, Director Peter Kamin bought 132,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
