Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $11.30 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.63.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin bought 132,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.