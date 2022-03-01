Banco Bradesco S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0027 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 16.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

BBD stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,271,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,069,000 after buying an additional 1,489,260 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,840,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,759 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 153,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

