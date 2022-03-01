Banco Bradesco S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0027 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 16.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.
BBD stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
