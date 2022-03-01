Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 16.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BBDO stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

