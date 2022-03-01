Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the bank on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 16.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BBDO stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bradesco (BBDO)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.