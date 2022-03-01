Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,731,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $413,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $361.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

