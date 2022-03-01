Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,128,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $166,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 589,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,269,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $165.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,506 shares of company stock worth $36,238,524 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

