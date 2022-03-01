Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,469,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $175,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.