Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,734,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $190,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,586,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 108,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $113.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.