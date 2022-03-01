Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $163,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 125.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 48,016 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $747,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.