Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 122,055 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $198,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,487,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Paycom Software stock opened at $339.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.32 and a 200 day moving average of $436.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.68 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.