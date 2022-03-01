Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,480 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 713,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $181,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,945,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $254.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.35. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $223.18 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

