Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 65,594 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 65,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $207,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.70.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

