Barclays Boosts Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target to GBX 356

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 352 ($4.72) to GBX 356 ($4.78) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($6.10) to GBX 400 ($5.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

BCKIF opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

