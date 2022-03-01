Barclays Boosts Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target to GBX 356

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 352 ($4.72) to GBX 356 ($4.78) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($6.10) to GBX 400 ($5.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
BCKIF opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.24.
Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock International Group (BCKIF)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.