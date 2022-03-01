Barclays Boosts Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target to GBX 356

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 352 ($4.72) to GBX 356 ($4.78) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($6.10) to GBX 400 ($5.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

BCKIF opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

