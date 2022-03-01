Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

In related news, Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $520.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

