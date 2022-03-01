Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

