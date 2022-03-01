Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ BBSI opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46.
In related news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
