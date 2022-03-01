Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 183.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

