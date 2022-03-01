Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

