Beacon Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 985,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $50,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after buying an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,414,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 692,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,504,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 689,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

