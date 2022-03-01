Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BCEKF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 11,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Bear Creek Mining has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

