Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Get Beauty Health alerts:

SKIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.56.

SKIN stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 436.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 555,158 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 73,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,321,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.