BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Lowered to $330.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.17.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $210.52 on Monday. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $194.50 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.58.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

