Berenberg Bank Increases Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target to €18.80

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from €17.00 ($19.10) to €18.80 ($21.12) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRRFY. Barclays upped their target price on Carrefour from €19.00 ($21.35) to €20.50 ($23.03) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.58) to €19.70 ($22.13) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrefour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

