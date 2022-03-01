Berenberg Bank Raises Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Price Target to €6.50

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from €6.10 ($6.85) to €6.50 ($7.30) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GETVF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.87) to €7.65 ($8.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.26) to €2.70 ($3.03) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mediaset España Comunicación currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.62.

Mediaset España Comunicación stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

