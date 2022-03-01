Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of BBY opened at $96.64 on Monday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 220,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,971 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

