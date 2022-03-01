BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

BIGC opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.77. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after buying an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after buying an additional 324,221 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BigCommerce by 375.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 145,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

