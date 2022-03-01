BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

BIGC stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 53,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.77. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,940,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

