BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.31, but opened at $20.76. BigCommerce shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 33,501 shares.

The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 351,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

