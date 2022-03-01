Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMEA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Biomea Fusion news, CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 733,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 73,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 83,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 74,748 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

