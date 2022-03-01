Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $22.22.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMEA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 733,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 73,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 83,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 74,748 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
