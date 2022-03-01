BMO Capital Markets Cuts Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target to $83.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.

MORF stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after buying an additional 213,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,044,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after buying an additional 64,447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3,348.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after buying an additional 640,847 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 155,015 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

