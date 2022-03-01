BMO Capital Markets Cuts Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target to $83.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.
MORF stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.29.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after buying an additional 213,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,044,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after buying an additional 64,447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3,348.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after buying an additional 640,847 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 155,015 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Morphic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
