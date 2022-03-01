BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 424,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 49.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 419,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 139,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 193.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 230,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

JMIA stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

