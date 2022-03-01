BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $55,774,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,701,000 after acquiring an additional 153,180 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $387.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

