BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1,574.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cintas by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

CTAS opened at $375.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $321.39 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

