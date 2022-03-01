BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Comerica by 105.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

NYSE CMA opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

