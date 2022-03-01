Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) Insider Keith Butcher Acquires 10,000 Shares

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) insider Keith Butcher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($17,845.16).

Shares of Boku stock opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.78) on Tuesday. Boku, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 124 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 212.50 ($2.85). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The company has a market capitalization of £392.06 million and a P/E ratio of -25.48.

BOKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) target price on shares of Boku in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Boku from GBX 260 ($3.49) to GBX 270 ($3.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

