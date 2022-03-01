BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Cowen

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.53.

NYSE BP opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

