BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 450 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.04) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.10) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.10) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.05) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.50) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.31) on Monday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 171 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The company has a market capitalization of £34.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.87.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

