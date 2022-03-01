BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 13,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BBRW opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get BrewBilt Manufacturing alerts:

About BrewBilt Manufacturing (Get Rating)

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc engages in the provision of custom designs and hand crafts for brewing systems. It also integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries. The company was founded by Jeffrey Lewis and Kristy Pedotti on May 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.