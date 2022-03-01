BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 83.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

