BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Trading Down 2%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.87. 573,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 816,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

BSIG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $323,203,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

