Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 15655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $144,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.79.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRMK)
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
