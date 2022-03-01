Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadwind.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of BWEN opened at $2.17 on Friday. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Broadwind Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadwind (BWEN)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.