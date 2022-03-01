Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Broadwind by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,669,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 175,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadwind by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 91,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN opened at $2.17 on Friday. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Broadwind Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.